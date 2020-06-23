Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for vandals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for the suspect that vandalized several areas downtown.

Officials say on June 18th multiple victims came forward in this incident.

The suspect was able to be captured on video.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers now is asking for the public’s help to identify this suspect. If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Additionally, if you find any further video of the suspect between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on the 18th please contact APD.

