Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspects that stole from Walmart in Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On July 25, Canyon PD officers responded to a theft at Wal-Mart in Canyon.

One suspect was wearing a red t-shirt, jeans, and a face mask. The second suspect was wearing a ball cap, a gray t-shirt, jeans, sunglasses, and a mask.

The male in the red shirt passed stolen property through the garden center fence to the male in the gray shirt. The men then left the store in a white Toyota Corolla.

If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit your anonymous tip by using the P3 Tips App.

If you tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

More from MyHighPlains.com: