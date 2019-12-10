Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for information on who/what started December 4 fire

Correction: The reporting agency release stated it was arson when the investigation is ongoing.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help with an investigation in this week’s “Crime of the Week”.

On December 4th, multiple AFD personnel responded to a structure fire on the 3100 block of S. Apache.

The fire damaged several structures.

According to the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office, this fire has not been ruled arson, and the cause of the fire continues to be investigated.

If you have any information on this crime call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

