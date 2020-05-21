Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for robbery suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 24-year-old Maria Cassandra Munoz.
Munoz is wanted by Potter County for Robbery.
Munoz is 5’02” tall, 150lbs, brown eyes and brown hair.
If you know Maria Munoz’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.
If your anonymous tip leads to her arrest you could earn a reward of $300.
