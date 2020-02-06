Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Richard Sanchez Jr

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for 40-year-old Richard Ruben Sanchez Jr.

Sanchez is wanted by Potter County for Bond Surrenders – Probation Violations for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Credit/Debit Card Abuse. He also is wanted out of Randall County for Bond Surrender – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

Richard is 6’01” tall, 225lbs, brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know Richard’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.00

