Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Richard Sanchez Jr

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for 40-year-old Richard Ruben Sanchez Jr.
Sanchez is wanted by Potter County for Bond Surrenders – Probation Violations for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Credit/Debit Card Abuse. He also is wanted out of Randall County for Bond Surrender – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.
Richard is 6’01” tall, 225lbs, brown eyes and brown hair.
If you know Richard’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.00
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Quest for Gold: Remembering gold medalist Kobe Bryant
- State Farm says Shannen Doherty using cancer diagnosis to get a payout
- City of Amarillo names former Midland Police Chief as Interim Police Chief
- Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help identifying suspect that used stolen credit cards
- ‘That was the greatest victory I’ve been a part of’: Emotional Gibbs reflects on last year’s Daytona 500