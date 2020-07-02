Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Michael Loyd McLendon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help to find 59-year-old Michael Loyd McLendon.
McLendon is wanted by the Randall County Sheriffs Office for Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled w/ Intent on Bodily Injury.
McLendon is 5’09” tall, 260lbs, blue eyes and brown hair.
If you know Michael’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.
