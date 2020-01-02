Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Jordan Payne Williams

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 21-year-old Jordan Payne Williams.
Williams is wanted by Randall County for Probation Violations for Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle and Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 Over/Equal to 1 gram less than 4 grams.
Williams is 6’01” tall, 170lbs, brown eyes and black hair.
If you know Jordan’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.
