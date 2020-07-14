Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for forgery suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a forgery suspect that attempted to pass a forged check on May 1st at a local home improvement store.

The check had been reported stolen for a recent auto burglary.

The suspect was unable to complete the transaction and left the store by unknown means.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.