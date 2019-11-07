Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Dominique Lee Terry

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 26-year-old Dominique Lee Terry.
Terry is wanted by Potter County for Assault Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation and for Unlawful Restraint.
Terry is 5’08” tall, 190lbs, brown eyes and black hair.
If you know Dominique’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.