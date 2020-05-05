Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Debit Card Abuse suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying a Debit Card Abuse suspect.

On Monday, March 30th, a victim reported an auto burglary. They also reported a debit card was taken during the burglary and has since been used at multiple locations.

This unknown suspect was found on camera using the stolen debit card.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

