Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Darius Quamine Allen

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for 29-year-old Darius Quamine Allen.

Allen is wanted by the Potter County Sheriffs Office for Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon.

Allen is 5’10” tall, 135lbs, brown eyes, and black hair.

If you know Allen’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

More from MyHighPlains.com: