Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for counterfeit suspect

AMARILLO,Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying a counterfeit suspect in this week’s “Crime of the Week”.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, this suspect was seen on camera passing a counterfeit bill at a local store. He then gets into the back-passenger side of black Chevrolet Suburban and leaves the scene.

If you have any information on this crime or know who this suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.