AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 23-year-old Carlos David Guzman-Karl.
Guzman-Karl is wanted by Randall County for Probation Violation – Burglary of a Building.
Guzman-Karl is 5’08” tall, 175lbs, bro eyes and bro hair.
If you know Carlos’ location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.
- No injuries reported after series of explosions destroyed 3 food trucks in San Marcos
- Amarillo man has life-threatening injuries after running a stop sign
- Man has soccer ball-sized tumor removed from his neck
- Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Carlos Guzman-Karl
- SpongeBob Squarepants spinoff is coming