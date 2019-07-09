Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for business burglary suspect

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a burglary suspect in this week’s “Crime of the Week”.

On Monday, June 17th, it was discovered that this male had forced entry into a business in the 900 block of S. Madison. The suspect was seen on camera committing the burglary.

If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.