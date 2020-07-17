Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for burglary suspects

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for two suspects in a July 5th burglary of a business on the 1900 block of S. Washington.

Officials say the two unknown suspects had entered the store and left with an undisclosed about of cash.

If you know who these suspects are, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip by using the P3 Tips App.

If you tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

