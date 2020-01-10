Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking December porch pirate

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On December 22nd it was reported that this unknown female had stolen a package off a front porch from a house in the 4000 block of Gables.

After taking the package the suspect left in a light colored 4 door car.

If you know who this suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip by using the P3 Tips App.

If your anonymous tip leads to her arrest or the recovery of stolen property you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

