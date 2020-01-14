Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for robbery suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help after a December 18 robbery.

On December 18th, Amarillo Police responded to a theft at a business on the 3600 block of NE 24th.

When officers arrived, they discovered that an employee was attempting to stop a female suspect for concealing items on her person. The suspect bit the employee and was able to leave the scene on foot prior to officers arriving.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.