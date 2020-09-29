Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week – Business Burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – APD is asking for help identifying burglary suspects in this week’s, “Crime of the Week’.
On Wednesday, Sept. 23, APD reports an alarm was triggered in a business on the 3300 block of S. Western. After responding, APD says officers found the store had been burglarized, with video showing 6 individuals has broken into the store and left on foot.
After an hour, APD continues, another alarm went out from a convenience store near the 3500 block of River Road, with video showing the same suspects as before.
Information on these crimes can be given to Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or through the P3 Tips app.
Tips leading to an arrest could earn up to a $1000 reward.
APD reminds citizens to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.
