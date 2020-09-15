Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a burglary suspect.

On Monday, Aug. 10, a burglary was reported from Champions Circle after a suspect was claimed to have stolen golf clubs and a wallet.

According to APD, the suspect was later seen on video attempting to pawn the stolen items, and has used stolen cards at various locations around town.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers can be reached with information at 806-374-4400. Anonymous tips can be given at amapolice.org, or by using the P3 Tips App.

Tips leading to an arrest may be rewarded with up to $1000.

APD reminds citizens to “Say It Here” and say it anonymous with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

More from MyHighPlains.com: