Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Coin-op Burglaries

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
AMARILLO CRIME STOPPERS_1524072112091.jpg.jpg

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public with a Coin-op burglary investigation.

On January 13, someone damaged washing machines at two local laundry’s in Canyon. The damage occurred between noon and 9 pm on 01-13-20.

The suspect damaged one machine at the location in the 2300 block of 9th avenue. A drill was used to attempt to gain entry to get change, but they were unsuccessful.

The suspect used a drill to gain entry into one washing machine at the 23rd street laundry, and they took a small amount of change. A total of three machines were damaged at a cost of $400 to repair.

If you have any information on these crimes call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip by using the P3 Tips App.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss