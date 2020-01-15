Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Coin-op Burglaries

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public with a Coin-op burglary investigation.

On January 13, someone damaged washing machines at two local laundry’s in Canyon. The damage occurred between noon and 9 pm on 01-13-20.

The suspect damaged one machine at the location in the 2300 block of 9th avenue. A drill was used to attempt to gain entry to get change, but they were unsuccessful.

The suspect used a drill to gain entry into one washing machine at the 23rd street laundry, and they took a small amount of change. A total of three machines were damaged at a cost of $400 to repair.

If you have any information on these crimes call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip by using the P3 Tips App.