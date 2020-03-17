Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Arson causes thousands of dollars in damage to residential construction site

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a residential construction site fire in this week’s “Crime of the Week”.

On March 16th, the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s office responded to a fire on the 9500 block of Rockridge Pkwy. It was discovered that the structure was approximately a third of the way from being completed and was set fire in the early morning hours of the 16th.

The fire caused thousands of dollars in damage to the home.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspects that are responsible for this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

More from MyHighPlains.com: