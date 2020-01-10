Amarillo Crime Stoppers 2019 results

Amarillo Crime Stoppers has proudly served Potter, Randall and Carson County for over 40 years now.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 2019 was a very successful year for Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

In 2019 tips led to 78 arrests and cleared up 159 cases and we paid out $10,200 in rewards. Tips lead to the recovery of over $170,000 worth of property.

If you have any information about any unsolved crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip on-line at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your tip leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property, you could get a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers hosts it’s annual “Shred It Day” in April and the annual Car Show will be in September.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers would also like to thank the community for supporting the program the last 4 decades and a special thanks goes out to all of of Law Enforcement partners!

