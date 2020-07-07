Amarillo Crime Stoppers: 13th Annual “Shred It Day” coming up

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is hosting its 13th Annual “Shred It Day” on Saturday, July 18.

This event was originally scheduled in April but due to the virus it was postponed.

This year’s event will be at United Market Street located at 2530 S. Georgia and will run from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Document Shredding and Storage will be on-site to shred sensitive paperwork.

Crime Stoppers is asking that no one bring more than 4 boxes or bags of paperwork. You just need to pull up and they will take care of the rest.

