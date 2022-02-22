AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Tuesday, the Amarillo City Council voted to approve an economic development agreement providing incentives for a project at the historic St. Anthony’s Hospital building.

The project is a partnership between the City of Amarillo, Potter County, and Commonwealth Development to turn the Commons at St. Anthony’s into an affordable senior living facility.

The project would allow for the construction of a 124-unit senior independent living apartment building on the east end of the existing St. Anthony’s Hospital building at Polk St. and Amarillo Blvd.

With funding from the City and funding expected from Potter County, the partnership will close a $2,012,938 million funding gap in the $30 million project.

The City’s portion will be about 64%, while Potter County’s contribution is expected to account for about 36%.

Assistant City Manager Andrew Freeman said the City’s incentives include property tax rebates for 10 years, waivers of their building permits, and $1,050,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to support the project. The city’s total contribution will be $1,290,568.

The City’s agreement, which hinges on the Potter County Commission taking action to approve their funding, passed by a vote of 5-0.

“So, they did make the motion contingent on Potter County’s agenda on Monday and taking action on it,” said Freeman. “If not, we will put it back on a city council agenda at their upcoming meeting to discuss it further.”

According to the City of Amarillo, Potter County’s proposed contributions would include 10 years of property tax rebates and $500,000 in ARPA funds, for a total of $722,370 toward the project.

During the meeting, council members also raised concerns about issues at the property, and how that might affect future tenants of the senior living facility.

“We’ve been dealing with issues with vagrants and fires over the last couple of decades. Just recently, we had another fire last week in the basement of the western end of the hospital,” said Freeman. “It’s very challenging for our fire personnel to get in there and make sure there’s nobody in there that might be at risk while also trying to fight the fire, put everything out.”

He continued, saying it is an ongoing public safety challenge to deal with the current state of the building.

“Now, what we hope with a $30 million investment on the eastern portion, that that will just trigger and be a catalyst for even more developments surrounding that area and hopefully the western end of the property,” Freeman added.

Amarillo Mayor Pro-Tem and Councilmember Place 2, Freda Powell, said the project will be great for the community, while spurring economic development.

“I feel like once we get this project up and running, we can see other opportunities for other things,” Powell said. “One of the things I mentioned early on, was maybe a Social Security satellite office, or maybe a daycare facility, maybe restaurants, maybe coffee shops. I mean those are some of the things that are so needed right now.”

Powell said the City is seeing businesses continue to leave the North Amarillo area.

“We have lots of people in that area that have money, they want to spend money and they want to stay in the area,” Powell continued. “So, this project right here is hope for me because it’ll be the first senior citizens living facility in north Amarillo. So we just have so many opportunities there.”

Powell said investors have reached out to her who might want to help further develop that property by demolishing the surgical center on the west side of the building.

“Once the surgical center is demolished, it’s an opportunity for a better quality of life for the senior citizens there,” said Powell, suggesting a park could be built there.

Freeman said the project will provide many positive economic impacts.

“If you’re looking at almost a $30 million project, it’s gonna have 75 to 100 temporary jobs constructing it, it’s going to have approximately 3 to 5 full-time staff just to operate the business, and then from a from an ancillary perspective, we hope that you’ll see new businesses open and want to serve the population that moves into that business,” said Freeman. “So really, that whole surrounding area could benefit from new people spending their dollars there locally and the adjacent area.”

According to Freeman, the goal is to have the project completed by 2024.

Click here to watch the Feb. 22, 2022 Amarillo City Council meeting.