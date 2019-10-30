Amarillo City Council approves $42M Food Manufacturing Project

AMARILLO, Texas — The Amarillo City Council approved a Location Incentive Agreement presented by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (Amarillo EDC) to support the attraction of SSI Foods, LLC to Amarillo on Tuesday.

This ratification comes after approval by the Amarillo EDC Board of Directors on September 23, 2019. This final step in the approval process allows the Amarillo EDC to provide a 17.10-acre parcel in the CenterPort Business Park for the construction of the 75,000 sq. ft facility which will employ up to 150 full-time employees.

“We are thrilled about the recruitment of SSI Foods to Amarillo,” said Amarillo EDC President and CEO, Kevin Carter. “The addition of 150 new full-time jobs will have a major impact on our local economy by allowing us to fill the jobs with local workforce and attract significant investment to our community.”

SSI Foods, LLC is a company started by a group of industry veterans to fill a need to process protein products for chain restaurants and the food service industry. The company will be led by Kirk Smith, President and CEO and an experienced team that have worked together in the past to build successful food processing companies. Ownership of SSI Foods, LLC is split between three principal parties including the key management, an investment company and a company that’s been in beef businesses for 50 years.

“It has been a pleasure to work with the Amarillo EDC on the selection of Amarillo as the site for our new production facility,” said Kirk Smith, President and CEO, of SSI Foods. “This is a major step for our company, and we’re excited about how this community has welcomed and invested in us. We are proud we can now call Amarillo home.”

The Amarillo EDC’s incentive package includes conveyance of an approximately 17.10-acre parcel in CenterPort Business Park, as well as a job creation incentive for the creation and retention of up to 150 full-time employees. SSI Foods will have the option to acquire an additional 15 acres at CenterPort Business Park for future expansion needs.