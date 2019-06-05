Amarillo Chamber Summer Fireworks Extravaganza happening June 29th

The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce announced the details regarding their annual summer fireworks extravaganza.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 29 in downtown Amarillo.

Festivities are set to start at 4 p.m. that afternoon and will include food and retail vendors, music and of course a fireworks show to cap it off.

Amarillo Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Gary Molberg says that one of the main driving forces behind this is to show off the progress of downtown Amarillo.

Amarillo Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Gary Molberg says, “We have traffic here. We have a lot of people that come down and enjoy our restaurants. People don’t know but we have 39 restaurants downtown now, so there’s plenty of places to eat and enjoy the atmosphere. So tied to a sod poodle game, not only is it a great opportunity to bring our citizens downtown but to see all the improvements that are going downtown and so much fun.”

Molberg also says that the fireworks are scheduled to go off around 9:15 to 9:45 p.m. in conjunction with the conclusion of the Sod Poodles game that night.

Full Press Conference:

