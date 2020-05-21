Amarillo business leaders to co-chair critical U.S. Task force

Jerry Hodge and Alex Fairly Leading the Charge to Redirect Pharmaceutical Manufacturing to the U.S. & Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Amarillo business leaders Jerry Hodge and Alex Fairly have been selected to co-chair the Task Force for America First Pharmaceutical Relocation Plan, a critical effort to redirect pharmaceutical manufacturing in China back to the United States.

The Task Force hopes to relocate a substantial amount of that production to Amarillo, establishing it as the national leader in the pharmaceutical industry. This will be accomplished through collaborations with West Texas A&M University, Amarillo College, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Texas Tech, the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine, the City of Amarillo and

the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.

“This is another exciting and lucrative opportunity for our city,” says Hodge, founder of Amarillo based Maxor National Pharmacy Services. “By relocating pharmaceutical manufacturing from China to Amarillo, we will create a boon for our local economy. This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Fairly, who is the CEO of both Fairly Group and newly founded FairosRX, stresses the importance of quickly addressing this national security issue.

“It’s imperative we find ways to reduce the U.S. dependence on China for APIs and drugs,” says Fairly.

“More than 70% of the world’s drug ingredients are made in facilities outside the U.S. Our goal is to revitalize pharmaceutical manufacturing in the United States, and in turn, help revitalize some of the communities hit hard during this worldwide pandemic.”