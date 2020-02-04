Amarillo Association of Realtors donates $50,000 to Amarillo Habitat for Humanity

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Association of Realtors is giving back to the community to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

They’ve donated $50,000 dollars to Amarillo Habitat for Humanity.

This is for a home build happening this summer.

The new home will be the first in a new neighborhood on the 900 block of 21st avenue.

In addition to the donation, members of the Amarillo Association of Realtors also have the opportunity to volunteer on the house build.

Groundbreaking for the new home happens in June and the new home is expected to be completed by fall of this year.

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity has served over 100 families in the community.

More from MyHighPlains.com: