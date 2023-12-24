AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s the holiday season and for many that means spending time with family and friends. With the children at Amarillo Area Casa, the holidays may look a little different, but the organization is doing its part to keep the holiday spirit.

“So, a lot of our children are placed in foster care, in treatment facilities, things of that nature, not locally. We have several children in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, even out of state, so they’re not home with their families during the holiday season,” said Amarillo Area CASA executive director Jarah Mendoza.

Mendoza said that during the holidays many of the children that Amarillo Area CASA serves experience many emotions because their Christmas does look different from others.

“A lot of our kids experience depression, sadness, anxiety, being separated from their family, especially during the Christmas season. When everybody else is home for the holidays or having their special Christmas events. So, it does affect their mental health and we know that, and we try to help them through that,” said Mendoza.

Through the Cops for Casa event that we previously reported on, the organization is able to bring the holiday spirit to the children.

“So, they get excited, just like every other child, especially we take their gifts to them, we go visit them and deliver them. So, they’re very excited, their faces light up, they feel very special,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza explained that though the children are going through this difficult time it’s important that have a sense of normalcy.

“So, we know that kids desire normalcy, even if they’re in foster care, they’re going to school with other children as well. They may be placed in a foster home with kids their same age. And so, we just want them to feel just as special,” said Mendoza.