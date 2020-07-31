Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare release statement regarding viral Facebook post

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After hundreds of comments, shares, and questions about photos posted of allegedly injured and abused animals at Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare, we reached out to AAM&W for comment.

The following was the response from AAM&W was sent to MyHighPlains.com about the images. Each paragraph addresses the photos in the order that they appear in the post on social media.

Editor’s Note: We are choosing not to include the images as some are graphic.

This dog (a female stray) was diagnosed by a veterinarian for a tail-chasing disorder. The dog was at AAMW from March 18 to May 19 during the COVID shutdown. The tail-chasing disorder began about two weeks before the dog was sent to rescue.

This dog had a self-mutilating disorder and was treated by a veterinarian at AAMW (the picture was taken during treatment). The dog had a deformity on her left front paw, which led to the self-mutilation disorder. This dog was at AAMW from April 2 to May 22 during the COVID shutdown. The dog was a rescue animal, has a new owner and is doing well.

The potbelly pig came to AAMW as a stray and was housed in a kennel run. The pig was housed in a covered indoor/outdoor run so he was out of view of other sheltered animals. He was treated by a veterinarian at AAMW and was at the shelter from Jan. 13 to Jan. 17. He went to rescue.

Kennel pictures were taken in the morning before the kennel was cleaned after an animal had been sick during the night.

This picture shows deceased livestock dumped at AAMW. AAMW has posted signage alerting residents to not dump deceased livestock at AAMW.

The kitten was at AAMW from June 12 to July 2. The animal suffered from an upper respiratory infection, which was a preexisting illness. The animal was brought to AAMW as part of a trapped litter. All other kittens in this litter were adopted or sent to rescue. An AAMW staff member took the kitten home, but he did not improve and was euthanized.

Two dogs broke a safety latch, and started a fight with two dogs which were inside of a kennel. One of the dogs in the kennel fought aggressively through the chain link fence, which caused facial lacerations. This dog, which was a cruelty/neglect case, was treated at the shelter for minor injuries and was at AAM&W from Dec. 1 2019 to March 9 2020. This dog went to rescue. The dogs which broke the safety latch were euthanized for aggression due to concerns about safety in the community.

AAMW has successfully improved its live release rate from 69 percent to 80 percent due to operational changes. With these changes, AAMW averages more than 1,600 additional pets saved each year.

Euthanization is used for medical and behavioral reasons. Most animals euthanized for behavior reasons are dangerous animals which are aggressive to people and other animals and are unsafe in the community.

AAMW has a licensed veterinarian making medical euthanasia decisions. Every animal in the aforementioned pictures was treated by an AAMW staff veterinarian. Dr. Kati Wrubel, director of AAMW, is a Ph.D. animal behaviorist.

The overwhelming majority of the animals in these pictures were rescued and/or adopted, and are doing well.