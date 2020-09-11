Amarillo 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Several Amarillo Fire Department members will be participating in a memorial stair climb, beginning at 10:15 a.m. at Gold’s Gym on 3000 Blackburn St.
Memorial stair climbs are a tradition in several cities across the country, often hosted in high rise buildings, in remembrance of lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.
Most, if not all, of these events have been cancelled this year due to COVID-19. However, Gold’s Gym and Crunch Fitness have offered their stair stepper machines to any firefighters that would like to continue the tradition of this memorial climb.
