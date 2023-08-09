AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Al’s Formal Wear in Amarillo and around the country suddenly closed its doors in the middle of the night earlier this week, leaving employees and customers with no answers.

“We don’t know what happened to be honest with you,” said Dee Wakefield, a former Al’s Formal Wear of two years.

Wakefield and other employees of the store were blindsided by the company’s sudden shutdown.

“Every employee received an email at 2:30 a.m. Monday morning that we were laid off effectively, immediately, and that’s all we were told. We were not told what to tell the customers what to do with the store what to do with the merchandise. What to do with the tuxedos what to tell our landlord. We were told absolutely nothing, except that we were laid off,” she said.

Wakefield told myhighplains. com that not only is she concerned for her and her fellow coworkers around the country, but customers as well.

“I got sick at my stomach. Employees that have worked for this company over 30 years that got the same email. What about our customers? You know, we have a little customer, Isaac, 23 party wedding. I have another customer, Britney, her weddings in two weeks? What are they going to do?,” she noted.

Wakefield said because they were given no information, she’s done the only thing she knew to do for customers with a tuxedo or suit rental, call the corporate number at 1-800-831-0902.

We tried it, but only got a busy tone.

“We’re just so very, very sorry. Some of them I have a report with, I know their name when they walk in the store. Now we have to call them and tell them, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t know where your money is,'” she said regrettedly.

As for Wakefield and the other employees, now comes the uncertain task of job searching.

“I don’t know. You know, I haven’t been looking for a job. I like working here. We’re scared Roushell, to be honest with you. We’re scared,” she admitted.

KAMR can confirm that Men’s Wearhouse is offering assistance with Al’s Formal Wear customers, and is offering a 50 dollar discount and waiving all rush fees.

