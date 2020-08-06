Amarillo ISD teacher receives nation’s highest honor for math and science educators

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— An Amarillo Independent School District physics teacher received the nation’s highest recognition for mathematics and science teachers.

Kay Fincher received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). She was a finalist for the same award in 2017.

Fincher is one of only two teachers in the state of Texas to receive this award.

The award recognizes kindergarten through 12th-grade mathematics and science teachers who have shown distinction in their classrooms and a dedication to improving science, technology, engineering, and math education, according to a White House press release.

“Amarillo ISD is proud to again be the home school district of a nationally recognized teacher,” said Superintendent Doug Loomis. “STEM education is a particularly important focus for our District. We’re proud of Kay and the level of skill and expertise she brings to the classroom and her students.”

Teachers are selected from schools in all 50 States, the District of Columbia, the Department of Defense Education Activity schools, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the United States territories, which includes American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Fincher was also named 2020 Outstanding Texas Educator by the Texas Academy of Science.

PAEMST winners are awarded $10,000 from the National Science Foundation, a certificate signed by the President of the United States, and a trip to Washington D.C. to attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities.

