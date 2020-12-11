AFD responds to fire out at SW 2nd and Tennessee

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to Captain Cody Snyder with AFD, crews are on scene of a mobile home out at SW 2nd and Tennessee investigating a fire.

According to Snyder there are no known injuries and several pets were reported inside with status of them unknown.

The home sustained heavy damage, and according to Snyder, no injuries to residents, pets, or firefighters reported.

The Fire Marshal is on scene investigating.