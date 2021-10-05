Advo starts campaign to build Hope Village transitional employment center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Advo Companies and the Hope to Opportunities Foundation kicked off a capital campaign for their proposed transitional employment center, Hope Village.

The campaign went public on October 1, according to Jeremy Bradford, the vice president of development at Advo and the HTO foundation.

“We have just kicked off our capital campaign for hope village, which is an overall $20 million capital campaign. Right now, we are in phase one and two, which is a total of a little over 6 million and we have raised over half of that right now,” said Bradford on Tuesday. “So, phase one is funded. Phase two, we’re beginning now.”

Bradford said Hope Village will provide more space for job training for adults with special needs in the Amarillo area. It will include a warehouse, gymnasium, and strip of shops.

“What this is going to allow us to do though, is to get customer service training for our individuals because we’re going to have five shops including a new warehouse. But those shops are going to be a custom embroidery shop, a custom framing shop, a coffee, tea, and catering business as well,” said Bradford.

He continued, “So, those types of jobs are what our guys are going to get start training on which then they can go out into the community and be a barista at Roaster’s or Palace or a line cook at one of the many restaurants here in town.”

Bradford said that new space is needed to meet demand.

“Right now, we’ve got over 300 individuals on our waitlist. This project is going to free up about 70 to 100 different spots for individuals to come in, get the training they deserve, get an outside community job, and be more like their peer.”

Kenneth, a client at Advo, said he has been a part of the organization since 2010 and is excited for the opportunities Hope Village could provide.

“I do want to work there. I want to work in the cafe-restaurant, hopefully,” he said. “And hopefully, I can be a manager of something, you know. I can’t wait. I can’t wait until they build it.”

He said Advo Companies has been around for 30 years, taking care of adults with special needs.

“Once they graduate high school, then they can come to us. Now they do have to be registered with Texas Panhandle Centers but once they get that done, they can come to us and we provide 28 group homes in the Amarillo area, vocational training, as well as a day hab program and a full nursing staff,” said Bradford.

Bradford said the HTO foundation bought the land for Hope Village about a year and a half ago, and nothing is owed for the property. It is just north of Advo Companies.

Click here to donate to the HTO Foundation.

He encouraged those interested in helping to tour Advo Companies to see how they help people in the Amarillo area and donate if they would like to contribute to Hope Village.