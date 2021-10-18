AC’s Student Media wins national collegiate awards for magazine

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AC’s Student Media has plenty to celebrate as they have received two prestigious national awards for the student magazine, “The Current.”

According to a press release by Amarillo College, the awards were announced during the virtual Associated Collegiate Press/College Media Association Fall National Convention on Oct. 14 and 15.

The summer 2020 issue of the “The Current” received a Pacemaker Award from the Association Collegiate Press, commonly known as “the Pulitzer Prize of Collegiate Journalism,” recognizes the best students work among the organization’s over 570 member colleges and universities, according to AC.

AC explained that entries are “judged by teams of professionals based upon and content, quality of writing and reporting, leadership, design, photography, and graphics.” This awards is the fourth Pacemaker Award that “The Current” has received.

“This is an amazing win for Amarillo College Student Media and I am incredibly proud and honored to be part of this publication,” Ebben said. “Our intention was to give people in the AC community an outlet to say what they were feeling during this challenging time. We were able to capture a snapshot that documented those feelings and offered a bit of positivity.”

Additional members of Ebben’s team included Jenna Gibson, art director, Caylee Hanna, page designer, and Stormie Sanchez, writer.

The spring 2021 issues of “The Current” won a first place Pinnacle Award from the College Media Association, with the 2021 issue focusing on the creativity, and being recognized as “Two-Year Feature Magazine of the Year,” AC said.

This makes the third Pinnacle Award “The Current” has received and the first Pinnacle for co-editors Taylor Burton and Eden Waters.

“We are humbled and honored by this recognition,” said Jill Gibson, chair of the AC media, arts and communication department. “The fact that our students’ work shines in a national arena shows the strength of the education they are receiving at AC.”

In addition, Gobson, Maddisun Fowler, student media coordinator, and Derek Weathersbee, graphic design instructor, advise the magazine staffs, according to AC.

The next issue of “The Current” is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the magazine and will be released in December 2021.