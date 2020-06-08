90 Day Burn Ban Issued for Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County Commissioners approved a 90 day burn ban in Potter County due to persistent hot, dry and windy weather conditions such that outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of the County would present a public hazard.

The burn ban will expire on September 7, 2020 unless it is extended by the Commissioners.

Potter County Fire and Rescue has already responded to wildfires in the area and without significant precipitation, the danger will continue to grow.

In 2017, Texas had over 9,000 wildfires that consumed over 700,000 acres.

