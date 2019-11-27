89-year-old woman dies in Clovis house fire

CLOVIS, NM (KAMR/KCIT) — On Tuesday evening, Curry County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a house fire on the 2500 block of Curry Road H.

A care-taker discovered and reported the fire. The caller informed first-responders that the house was occupied by the owner, 89-year-old Leota Porter.

Unfortunately, Porter was unable to escape and died at the scene.

The Clovis Fire Department and New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

The investigation into the cause of death is continuing.

