71-year-old Amarillo woman dies after pulling out in front of another vehicle Monday afternoon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS is reporting 71-year-old Brenda Ennis died Wednesday afternoon after failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

Officials say Ennis was in a ’06 Jeep Liberty facing east stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of SL 335 and Western.

Ennis then failed to yield right of way to oncoming traffic and pulled out in front of a 2005 Ford F150. The driver and 1-year-old passenger in the F150 were not injured in the wreck.

The Jeep and F150 came to rest in the barrow ditch on the northwest side of the intersection after the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.

