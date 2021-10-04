60th Anniversary of WT’s integration to be commemorated at Homecoming Dinner

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced its 60 Years of Integration dinner at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center at West Texas A&M University.

WT said a group of pioneers first arrived on campus at the then-West Texas State College beginning in 1960 — the first Black students and, later, staff and faculty members who together integrated the school.

“Our Black students and all of our students of color today owe a debt of gratitude to those who took the first steps toward integration at WT,” said Angela Allen, the University’s chief diversity and inclusion officer. “Indeed, all students and the entire WT community need to hear these students’ stories. WT has a fundamental commitment to equity and dignity for all, and remembering and learning from our shared past shows us how far we’ve come and how far we have to go.”

West Texas A&M University said its mission of creating a diverse and inclusive student-centered community of learners is now a key tenet of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. That plan is being fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign.

KAMR Local 4 News’ Roushell Hamilton Jr. will be emceeing the event.