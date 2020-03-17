6-year-old and two others injured in overnight Amarillo Blvd. and Polk street wreck

Three people are in the hospital with life threatening injuries after an accident on Amarillo Boulevard

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police continue to investigate a Monday night wreck at Amarillo Boulevard and North Polk Street that sent three people to the hospital.

Officials say a 24-year-old was driving a 2013 Honda Accord eastbound on Amarillo Boulevard when it hit a 2008 Acura MDX that was northbound on Polk.

The 53-year-old driver of the Acura and a 6-year-old passenger were taken to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another passenger in the Acura was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol and no seat belt are factors for both drivers in this crash.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

