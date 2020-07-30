400 grams of meth found during search

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Drug Enforcement Agency now taking over investigation
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office says they found drugs, a stolen firearm and an illegal rifle during the search of an Amarillo home on July 24th.
Deputies executed the search warrant at a home on the 6800 block of I-40 West. Officials say they found 400 grans of Methamphetamine along with a stolen firearm and an illegal rifle.
James Aragon, 35 was arrested and the case is still under investigation.
