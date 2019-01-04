37th Annual M*A*S*H Blood Drive
Saving lives in the High Plains...
AMARILLO, TX - The Coffee Memorial 37th annual M*A*S*H Blood Drive Starts today!
The drive runs from till 7 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow at the Coffee Memorial Blood Center at 7500 Wallace Blvd.
Every donor will receive a long-sleeve M*A*S*H t-shirt and will be entered into a drawing to win door prizes!
Door prizes include:
- Two box sets of the complete M*A*S*H series on DVD
- Xbox 1, 1 TB console with 4k ultra Blue Ray that includes the Call of Duty Black Ops 4 game and Xbox live 3-month Gold membership. ($399)
- Sony PlayStation 4, 1 TB Call of Duty Black Ops 4 console bundle ($299)
In order to donate photo ID is required. You must be at least 17 years old to donate or 16 with written parental consent.
For more information, you can visits: www.thegiftoflife.org/web/.
More Stories
-
DPS is reporting three people are dead in a Thursday morning wreck on…
-
The APD Critical Incident Response Team(CIRT) was activated and…
-
A dog with a severely injured eye is on the road to recovery and…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-