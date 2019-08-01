$3,500 reward offered for information and arrest of Matthew Dillon Jones

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is still asking for information on the whereabouts of the “Fugitive of the Week”, 24-year-old Matthew Dillon Jones.

Matthew is wanted by the Potter County Sheriffs Office for Murder. He is also wanted out of Randall County for Bond Surrenders for Robbery and Theft of Firearm.

Matthew is 5’06” tall, 130lbs, brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know Matthew’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $3500.