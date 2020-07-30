3.7 earthquake detected southeast of Capulin, New Mexico

CAPULIN, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT)— The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 3.7 magnitude earthquake 2.7 miles east of, southeast of Capulin, on Thursday morning around 8:04 a.m.

The USGS says the distances could be felt as far as Los Alamos, Española, Santa Fe, and Enchanted Hills.

It is unknown at this time when the last earthquake was detected in this area.

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000b6wi/executive

