2nd positive COVID-19 case reported in Donley County

Posted: / Updated:

CLARENDON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Donley County Judge John C. Howard, M.D. is reporting the 2nd positive COVID-19 case in the county.

This is the 61st case of the coronavirus on the High Plains.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6 p.m. on April 1, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed CasesDeaths
Castro80
Curry50
Deaf Smith20
Donley20
Gray10
Moore50
Oldham21
Potter160
Randall170
Roosevelt10
Swisher10
Texas10

The only death reported from COVID-19 was on March 24. The victim lived in Oldham County.

