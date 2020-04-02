2nd positive COVID-19 case reported in Donley County

CLARENDON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Donley County Judge John C. Howard, M.D. is reporting the 2nd positive COVID-19 case in the county.

This is the 61st case of the coronavirus on the High Plains.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6 p.m. on April 1, 2020.)

County Confirmed Cases Deaths Castro 8 0 Curry 5 0 Deaf Smith 2 0 Donley 2 0 Gray 1 0 Moore 5 0 Oldham 2 1 Potter 16 0 Randall 17 0 Roosevelt 1 0 Swisher 1 0 Texas 1 0

The only death reported from COVID-19 was on March 24. The victim lived in Oldham County.

