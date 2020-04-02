2nd positive COVID-19 case reported in Donley County

CLARENDON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Donley County Judge John C. Howard, M.D. is reporting the 2nd positive COVID-19 case in the county.
This is the 61st case of the coronavirus on the High Plains.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6 p.m. on April 1, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Deaths
|Castro
|8
|0
|Curry
|5
|0
|Deaf Smith
|2
|0
|Donley
|2
|0
|Gray
|1
|0
|Moore
|5
|0
|Oldham
|2
|1
|Potter
|16
|0
|Randall
|17
|0
|Roosevelt
|1
|0
|Swisher
|1
|0
|Texas
|1
|0
The only death reported from COVID-19 was on March 24. The victim lived in Oldham County.
