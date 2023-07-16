AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Family Support Services of Amarillo is hosting its 28th annual “Original Harley Party” on July 29. at the Amarillo National Center. The event is expected to have music by bands “Two Far Gone”, “Touching Voodoo” and “The Buster Bledsoe Band”.

Family Support Services is expecting thousands of people to come out to enjoy live music, vendors, food and drinks, and a fun run.

“It’s their biggest fundraiser, family support helps over 25,000 people here in Amarillo and the surrounding areas. Domestic violence prevention, intervention, family counseling, human trafficking, just special counseling. They have touched so many people’s lives that, you know, it takes a lot of money to run it,” said party event chair Cheryl Stallings.

The main event will be the reverse drawing for the grand prize, a 2023 Harley-Davidson Breakout 117, or a $15,000 Visa gift card.

“My favorite part is probably the last 30 minutes when we take that bike on the stage and pull the last 10 tickets. And that’s when the part starts, we bring them up on the stage because we have the tickets,” said Stallings. “We know what tickets have been left up there. Take them out. And we start you know, the Tripps family comes up, we start slowly pulling the tickets out, and we get down to the very last one.”

Stallings said that each year she has been part of the Harley Party she has continued to see it grow.

“I mean, it was just a little party that, you know, and in my 16 years, we have added so much and, but we’ve always kept it at 1500 tickets, because that’s what makes it, you know, special is we’re only selling them 1500 tickets,” she said.

For information on ticket prices and where to purchase them, click here.