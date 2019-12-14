23-year-old Dalhart woman dies in Moore County Wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS is reporting 23-year-old Ariel Spidell, of Dalhart, died Friday afternoon in a wreck on US 87 four miles south of Dumas.

Officials report that Spidell was driving south on US 87 when she passed another vehicle in the left lane and then safely changed lanes in front of Vehicle.

DPS reports that for an unknown reason, Spidell slowed down in front of the other vehicle causing it to hit Spidell’s vehicle.

That caused Spidell’s vehicle to travel into the center median and roll over.

Spidell died at the scene, her passenger was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock with serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

