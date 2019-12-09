22-year-old dead after Gray County wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS is reporting 22-year-old Schuyler Gonzales, of Pampa, died Sunday morning after a wreck on SH-70, two miles north of Pampa.

Officials say Gonzales’s Jeep was southbound when it veered across the northbound lanes and into the east barrow ditch.

The Jeep continued south in the east barrow ditch until it struck a culvert causing it to rollover multiple times.

Gonzales was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: