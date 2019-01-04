2019 The Big Cheese Macaroni & Cheese sMACk down

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

What’s better than a creamy, steamy bowl of mac-n-cheese? Oodles and oodles of gooey yumminess will be yours for the taking at The Big Cheese!

Mac-n-Cheese is the world’s most beloved comfort food and since The Hope and Healing Place is in the business of providing comfort to the people we serve, a comfort food cook off is the perfect fit.

Just as grief can be experienced in numerous ways, the ingredients for mac-n-cheese are endless. You will have the opportunity to try out 25 varieties from some of the areas best chefs.

This is a family friendly event. Everyone gets to play a part by voting for their favorite dish. There will be a People’s Choice, Kids Choice and Judge’s Choice “BIG CHEESE” awards given. Kids can create macaroni art and other crafts in our kids korner or cheese it up in front of the Say Cheese Booth. Adults can vie for a $100 in the Who Moved the Cheese mystery box game, try their hand at the Wine Pull, or peruse around the silent auction items. The winner of the Never Cook Again raffle will walk away with $1000 in gift cards!

Tickets are on sale online on Eventbrite, get them while they last!